State agriculture officials visit the Carver Center

State officials visited The Carver Center on Monday afternoon as part of Virginia’s Ag Week, meeting with representatives from Virginia Tech’s local extension office and area nonprofits to find ways to work together more effectively.

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr and Deputy Secretrary Beth Walker Green spent two hours with about 15 local leaders of the Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, Virginia Central Workforce Development, Local Food Hub, Small Farm Outreach Program, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Orange County Farm Bureau, the George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center and other groups.

“I think this is the best job I’ve had,” Lohr said while introducing himself to the group, describing how he is a fifth-generation farmer in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. His whole life, he said, has been dedicated to the agricultural industry and rural America.

Lohr most recently served as chief of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency with more than 10,000 employees and an operating budget of $4.5 billion. Previously, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates (2006-2010) before being appointed as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“I had just settled back into running the family farm and then I think it was about New Year’s Eve that I got a call from Governor Youngkin asking me to serve (as secretary of agriculture),” Lohr said. “The governor is very interested in workforce training, reducing taxes and reducing regulation. We’re in a position to really do some good going forward.”

At Lohr’s invitation, Carl Stafford, senior agent with the Culpeper office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, offered an overview of The Carver Center, a unique facility dedicated to education and agriculture.

“Culpeper County deserves a lot of credit for supporting the efforts here,” Stafford told Lohr, saying the county is bringing broadband service to the former school and replacing its roof, using federal grant money. He said the county has invested more than $1 million in purchasing, renovating and improving The Carver Center.

What was once George Washington Carver Regional High School, on U.S. 15 about six miles south of town, was built in 1948 and served as a high school for African Americans during segregation, drawing students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. A regional museum about the school occupies its former library.

Many of the groups represented during the Monday visit have offices in The Carver Center, with plans to open a commercial kitchen for education and value-added agriculture packaging and small business operations, Stafford said. Also, the American Institute of Welding and New Pathways Tech are located at the center, and Germanna Community College and Virginia State University are partnering with existing program providers to offer credit and non-credit courses.

“Outside, our Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont are growing crops on the 11 acres of land around the building, and the Master Gardeners, Small Farms Outreach Program, Cooperative Research Farms and Friends of the Rappahannock have greenhouses and areas for crop studies, maker spaces and other creative efforts,” Stafford said, noting that the building has hosted statewide agriculture conferences.

Local 4-H groups meet at the facility. The minority farmers donate their produce to local food banks.

Lohr and Green expressed gratitude for being able to get acquainted with those who met them at The Carver Center. Each person introduced themselves and briefly overviewed the organizations they represent.

“What are your biggest challenges?” Lohr asked the group. “What are the biggest obstacles to the next generation? What can we do better to collaborate and come up with solutions?”

Sarah Morton, director of workforce development for Virginia Career Works, shared some ideas for involving more youths and helping them develop skills and a foundation for careers in agriculture.

“How can we make this facility into a agriculture innovation learning lab?” she asked. “We have to shift our paradigm to attract young people, to give them hands-on learning opportunities right here. They don’t want to travel far away to get an education. They want to work right here.”

Morton said local vineyards are struggling for technicians. She said the state Agriculture Department and other organizations could work with schools to create internships or apprenticeships so students could learn the microbiology and chemistry necessary to go into agricultural fields. Morton also suggested that an equipment co-op could be developed to help new farmers starting out.

Michael Carter Jr. told Lohr that issues of discrimination continue to plague African American farmers. Carter and his family operate an ethnic vegetable, Afro-tourism teaching farm in Orange County.

“You don’t find Black kids participating in 4-H or the FFA,” Carter said. “We’ve got to teach our kids equally. Sharing my views made me a target growing up. We’ve got to open better pathways to success.”

Carter said everyone is competing for the same money, which makes adversaries of people rather than collaborative partners.

“It’s top-down discrimination, with people accustomed to working with state organizations getting automatic priority because of a domino effect, a heritage of discrimination,” Carter said. “It involves education, the cost of land—there are zero African American farmers with their land in conservation easement, for example. None of them are even aware of those benefits.”

Lohr and Green shared some ideas, but mostly listened and offered to consider people’s comments and examine ways to solve problems.

“We’re so grateful for this opportunity to meet with you all,” Lohr said. “We have learned a lot and you’ve given us a lot to work on. We will be in touch, and you can always reach me if you have any questions.”

