State Climb morphs to pull through pandemic

“The focus is very much try and be helpful for the community in this crazy time, to be able to provide a whole bunch of services that are literally dying all around us,” he said.

Both the roller skating rink and bowling alley closed within the last month or so, and the movie theater across the street is getting ready to close again. With COVID-19 still present, people are still not widely congregating in such indoor recreational settings.

That’s why Allen is adapting. Only 10 people at a time are allowed in the gym that has a normal capacity of 100 people. Per state directives, “When you’re exercising and not wearing a mask we have to keep 10 feet apart from each other so with the space being small and most of the people being there together, it’s easy to hold it to 10,” Allen said.

He especially wants to reach distance learning students and homeschoolers and has added a new reasonably priced program designed to be a physical education substitute. At noon on Thursdays, parents can drop off their children aged 5-12 for two hours of climbing, learning, exercise, games, guided activities and socialization. A syllabus and information is at https://stateclimb.com/fallprograms.