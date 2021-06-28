State commends Pete's Pizza for 45 years in Culpeper

She was pregnant with Georgia when Pete’s Pizza opened in the bicentennial. She joined her husband in the restaurant when their daughter turned 2 and Eleni has been there since. Georgia grew up in the restaurant as did her younger brother, Steven.

Asked the secret to their success, Eleni said, “Maybe good customers, good service, people love us in Culpeper. We try to please everybody. I wouldn’t serve nothing to nobody we wouldn’t eat ourselves.”

That’s the pizzeria’s philosophy.

“What I’ve been doing all these years, anything I cook, I cook it for myself, like if it’s not good enough for me to eat it, I will not give it to the customers. We try to keep everything fresh.”

The restaurant is consistent, added Georgia, commenting on their success.

“They put in a lot of hard work and a lot of hard years. Same people always doing the same thing so consistency – my dad always makes the fresh dough, our pizza sauce every day,” she said.

Pete said Culpeper has been good to him from day one, launching into a story about the early days trying to get open. He had spent nearly every last dime he had and still had to pay thousands to the town for the water and sewer tap connection fee so he could open.