State commends Pete's Pizza for 45 years in Culpeper

Hard work—it’s what has kept town favorite Pete’s Pizza open and successful for the past 45 years in the same prime corner location along James Madison Highway in Culpeper Town Square.
That’s according to the charismatic owner of the family-run, brick oven pizzeria, Pete Katrakilis, a Greek immigrant and restaurant worker who drove into Culpeper for the first time in 1975 to get gas and never left.
He was on his way to Charlottesville from Northern Virginia to scout a location for a restaurant in Charlottesville near UVA when his gas tank ran low.
“I pulled in, I looked, there was an extended shopping center, I said man, this is good location, you know?” Katrakilis said, reflecting on the past five decades.
“Hard work, that’s all, you got to stay on it. Lot of people go into business, find difficult times and they get out. For me, I say no, I want it. I’m here.”
Pete’s Pizza opened the following year, in 1976, with support from his wife, Eleni, and through the years, their children, Georgia and Steven, all behind the counter making Greek and Italian food, specializing in New York style pizza.
Celebrating the Culpeper restaurant’s long success, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, was in town on Juneteenth to present a framed senate commending resolution to the family acknowledging in the state’s official record, the 45th anniversary.
“I’m a business owner and I understand the struggles to be in business this long – they must be doing something right,” Reeves said of why he sponsored the resolution officially adopted Jan. 25, 2021 by the Virginia General Assembly. “Sometimes it’s just nice to be recognized. For how long they’ve spent in business and what they’ve done for the community and how many pies they’ve thrown out the door.”
And all the families they’ve fed, the state senator added, including the ones nobody knew about.
“Because I can tell you—this family’s like that,” Reeves said. “They take care of those who can’t take care of themselves, it’s reflected in all the awards and everything else. Sometimes it’s just a good thing to give accolades, a pat on the back.”
The Katrakilis family was exceedingly grateful for the recognition, and joyful to have come so far. There was much laughter and unmasked smiles at the recent gathering, handshakes, arm bumps, and hugs as the honorees, loved by many in Culpeper, shared memories of their time in business.
Eleni is as charismatic as her husband, with whom she immigrated to Georgetown from Lemnos, Greece prior to coming to Culpeper. The couple retains their native accents and flair for life.
“Oh boy, I’m getting old!” Eleni exclaimed of the 45 years.
She was pregnant with Georgia when Pete’s Pizza opened in the bicentennial. She joined her husband in the restaurant when their daughter turned 2 and Eleni has been there since. Georgia grew up in the restaurant as did her younger brother, Steven.
Asked the secret to their success, Eleni said, “Maybe good customers, good service, people love us in Culpeper. We try to please everybody. I wouldn’t serve nothing to nobody we wouldn’t eat ourselves.”
That’s the pizzeria’s philosophy.
“What I’ve been doing all these years, anything I cook, I cook it for myself, like if it’s not good enough for me to eat it, I will not give it to the customers. We try to keep everything fresh.”
The restaurant is consistent, added Georgia, commenting on their success.
“They put in a lot of hard work and a lot of hard years. Same people always doing the same thing so consistency – my dad always makes the fresh dough, our pizza sauce every day,” she said.
Pete said Culpeper has been good to him from day one, launching into a story about the early days trying to get open. He had spent nearly every last dime he had and still had to pay thousands to the town for the water and sewer tap connection fee so he could open.
Katrakilis recalled town public works worked after hours to install the connection after he arranged a monthly payment plan with the town.
“They worked ‘til 8 o’clock to finish the tap and next day Saturday, I stay all night with no sleep, clean the place, prepare the place,” said Pete. “Not many people make five year business—they don’t want to hustle.
“Sometimes you have rough times when you run your own business you have to hustle.”
Apparently, Pete’s Pizza was one of the first pizzerias in town—besides Pizza Hut and one other—and the first to serve beer. There were a lot of fights, said Katrakilis.
“Even the police told me, Pete, get out. You never going to make it in this town because I have a lot of trouble,” he said. “I told him, I’m not leaving the life out here because it’s the only chance I got.”
45 years later, the seasoned pizzeria survived and thrived during the pandemic.
“Just like a factory, Friday night pizzas they were everywhere, everywhere!” said Eleni.
“We serve people curb side outside, my daughter was taking them outside, but the business was better than ever,” she said of the business’ COVID-19 experience. “Carryout only and everybody wants to get a pizza.”
Forced to shut the dining room in early 2020 and then gradually bring back some seating, Pete’s adapted and capitalized on takeout. It only opened back up to full capacity for sit-down a couple weeks ago and customers are coming back to eat in.
The success continues into their 45th year, Pete said, getting back to work with his family, making pizzas for the senator and other guests as well as a steady stream of customers coming in on a Saturday.
“We’re making money,” he said. “In 40-some years been in business I find up and down things so many times. Never did scare me. I said as long I can make a living it’s not going to bother me.”
The still-youthful Katrakilis has “some flour” in his hair, joked his wife: “At least he’s got hair!”
Pete keeps making pizzas and enjoys raising farm animals on some property he has just outside of town. Asked about the future, the family agreed the pizzeria would stay in the family, maybe for another 45 years.
Culpeper Vice Mayor Billy Yowell was there June 19 for the resolution presentation along with wife, Julie, to celebrate the culinary accomplishment. A former small businessman in town, Yowell remembered when Pete’s opened as “the cornerstone” of Culpeper Town Square, added Julie.
“The longest tenant in here,” said the vice mayor, adding, “The thing about family restaurants, I used to love John’s Family Restaurant as well, when the whole family works it’s successful.
“These chains are different. For somebody to stay in business that many years under the same ownership … to me, same location all that time, wow. Nothing’s changed, stayed the same. Food’s still good.”
(540) 825-4315