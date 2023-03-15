Virginia and Culpeper community banks remain strong and well capitalized, according to a local banking expert with 25 years in the financial field.

UVA Community Credit Union senior loan officer Tripp Butler addressed the local state of economic vitality amid the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the federal takeover of Signature Bank in New York.

Butler, chairman of the Culpeper County Economic Development Authority, was one of five presenters Wednesday morning weighing in with his own views on current events and issues impacting local business for the annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce State of the Community program on Zoom.

The board member with People Inc. and Rotary Club of Culpeper said interest rates have been rising at a historic pace the past few days, adding that should be close to an end.

It’s affecting some businesses in terms of what they are deciding to do, but Butler said he hasn’t seen much impact locally due to the two national banks collapsing and the financial repercussions.

The situation with Silicon Valley and Signature banks should be isolated, he said. Butler said the financial organizations dealt nationally in “cheap type markets” including tech start-ups and cryptocurrency.

It was a true run on the bank, what happened in California, he said.

“A situation where they had announced they needed to raise capital to meet needs, had sold investments at a loss, and someone took out $4 billion,” Butler said, calling it a perfect storm with high risk investments and lack of customer base diversity.

According to the State Corporation Commission in Virginia, it has not weakened banks here, he added.

“We are not far from the financial crisis of 2008 so a heightened sense of managing your internal affairs is very real.”

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, in a statement Sunday said the unprecedented and reckless run on Silicon Valley Bank caused very real risks of instability spreading to other institutions.

“The Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Treasury Department have together acted as Congress intended when we wrote Dodd-Frank by acting swiftly and responsibly to protect depositors and make sure that our financial system remains stable, while at the same time making clear that bank shareholders and bondholders shouldn’t expect any kind of bailout by the taxpayers,” Warner said. “Their quick action will help companies make payroll and preserve jobs all across the country.”

On the overall state of economic vitality in Culpeper, Butler commented he felt a fair amount of optimism. “Culpeper is on sound financial footing.”

In “peeking over the fence” at the state of local businesses, he added, the feeling is confident and comfortable but with a sense also of, “let me just see what tomorrow brings.”

Butler said he believed 2023 would be a strong economic year for Culpeper.

He admitted to being known around the office for his Jimmy Stewart optimism in saying he can support an upbeat and overall positive message for the State of the Community based on his work on various local committees and communications with government and business leaders.

According to Butler, Culpeper is strong because of the good relationship between town and county government and the public schools, its economic development and tourism offices, Culpeper Renaissance, continued investment in career and technical education and proximity to Nation’s Capital.

Road access, rich history and tourism, shopping and dining and rural attributes, a local health system and open space all contribute to its success. Culpeper is attractive to others wanting a respite, he added.

Potential threats to local financial health include tightening credit markets and any type of healthcare scare after going through COVID, Butler said. “We are much more equipped to deal with that now.”

The new normal, meanwhile, includes a lack of qualified, motivated workers, and low unemployment, he said. Sales tax in the town and county continues to grow ($11.17 million last year) while unemployment is at 2.5%.

“COVID is over, and we are moving in a strong direction,” Butler said. “We are very well-employed here.”

Building permits and new construction of homes are both strong in Culpeper. As for affordable rental units, demand is up and supply is little to none, Butler said. He noted People Inc. is working on it latest apartment project for low income families and individuals.

“That will be helpful, but we need to continue to move in that direction to house the folks in that market.”