Strata Solar pulls application for utility-scale project in Culpeper

Planning commission members made many comments about the size and scale of the project being too large and not in conformance with the county solar policy set by the Board of Supervisors, limiting individual solar projects to 300 acres.

Many neighbors and citizens also spoke against the proposed solar power plant for its potential to impact the rural viewshed, natural resources and historic nature of the remote area.

A few neighbors supported it for the renewable energy benefit and for land rights.

County staff, in its lengthy review, ultimately did not recommend approval due to the scope of the project. The county is also now considering requiring a land rezoning for large solar projects and upper limit of 2,200 total acres for such facilities.

Strata developer Louis Iannone, who represented the project last week at the Culpeper meeting and public hearing, confirmed the Maroon Solar project had been withdrawn. He declined further comment.

Algonquin Trail resident Susan Ralston has led the organized citizen effort against the three large solar projects so far proposed in the area in the past two years, none of which have yet materialized. She is president and founder of Citizens for Responsible Solar, a 501c4 social welfare group.