Sue Hansohn is Culpeper Chamber L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen of the Year

She shifted the focus outward in typical fashion: “It’s about the students. It’s about the community, not the person,” Hansohn said, instructing the cameraman to, “Cut!”

Hansohn, during her tenure on the board of supervisors, at times stood alone for what was right. For example, in 2016, she voted with the minority to grant a utility permit to the Islamic Center of Culpeper for their new prayer house Route 229—the county’s first mosque, now nearly completed. The county could not withhold the permit routinely granted to others, including Christian churches, based on religion, Hansohn said at the time, and the Dept. of Justice agreed.

A 1969 graduate of Floyd T. Binns when it was the county’s high school, the former supervisor earned a degree in business administration from Chicago’s City College while living on an army base with her now longtime husband, Ray, in Frankfurt, Germany. Hansohn had a career in real estate before going to work in housing at Culpeper County Department of Human Services. She is mother to two grown sons and a grandmother.

“Sue Hansohn began serving our community long before her election to the board of supervisors, and as a supervisor has continued to provide dedicated, forward-thinking commitment and leadership for the county as a whole,” wrote Ian Phillips Jr. in a 2015 letter to the editor.