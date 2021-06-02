Summer movies return daily to Regal Culpeper as lawsuit with town continues

A full slate of summer movies has at long last returned to Regal Culpeper Movies with multiple showings daily of all the latest horror, comedy, romance and family flicks.
Meanwhile, the town of Culpeper, sanctioned by town council, continues to participate in a $75,000 breach-of-contract dispute in federal court brought by the movie company that built its theater on town land 20 years ago.
The civil action hasn’t stopped excited moviegoers from seeing an overdue slate of blockbusters delayed more than a year by the fading pandemic. Regal Culpeper opened late last month after being closed for more than a year due to COVID restrictions. Local reaction to the reopening has been positive on the Culpeper Movie Theater Facebook page.
Regal, at its corporate site, says it will continue to meet or exceed state and local public health guidelines regarding face masks and distancing, recognizing recent CDC guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to follow those rules.
State and local guidelines vary based on local conditions and vaccination rates, Regal said. As of May 28, Virginia is following the latest CDC guidance in generally removing the mask mandate for vaccinated citizens.
CDC continues to recommend universal masking in schools, childcare settings, healthcare settings, homeless shelters and in jails as well as on public transportation, according to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District overseeing the Culpeper area. VDH recommends businesses continue to follow best practices for masking, distancing, handwashing, cleaning, symptom, screening and ventilation, according to RRHD.
As for going to a Regal Theater, “Masking will not be required unless mandated by state and local guidelines.”
Masks are coming off elsewhere around Culpeper in recent days, including among county staff and others in the audience at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. The supervisors were unmasked at its regular June meeting and have been the length of the pandemic while seated at the dais. The board’s most senior member, Bill Chase of Stevensburg, has attended meetings the past year by teleconference due to health issues.
Culpeper COVID case saw the largest spike since February of 2021 on May 26 with 24 new cases reported that day. No new cases have been reported the past two days, according to VDH as local people continue to get protection from the virus through vaccinations.
At the movies, audience members can purchase snacks with the Regal mobile app from their seat in the theater. Theaters will offer a reduced menu and new containers for large soft drinks and popcorn.
Now playing at Regal Culpeper Movies is: “A Quiet Place Part II” Rated PG13; “Cruella” PG13; Rated R “Spiral Saw” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong” PG13.
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes ,“A Quiet Place Part II catches you off guard in the first moment … inviting you into his film with the most terrifying thing of all in this universe: Noise. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” that any sound is guaranteed to make you immediately uneasy: The crinkle of a bag, the crunch of an apple, a car door closing. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, in a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy, are we LOUD.”
Opening Thursday in Culpeper is “Spirit Untamed” PG and for the weekend, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” Rated R. Reservations are also being taken for next week’s premieres of “Smallfoot,” “Playing With Fire” and “The Fast Saga.” Reserve seats at https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-culpeper/1913#/buy-tickets
As for the federal lawsuit brought by Regal Culpeper against the town for breach of contract, a video conference hearing Wednesday on the town’s motion to dismiss the suit for failure to state a claim was rescheduled to Friday before U.S. District Judge Norman Moon in the Charlottesville federal courthouse.
The Star-Exponent asked Culpeper Town Council members why it terminated the lease with Regal during the multi-month economic downturn that shuttered theaters worldwide.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, one of three mayoral candidates, responded back soon after saying movies are one of her favorite things to do with her kids.
“I have said through all this that I don’t think they should close,” she said.
In February following a closed session, Town Council voted to terminate the lease with Regal because the theater had not operated for more than 120 days, even as local COVID-19 cases spiked again. Clancey said she didn’t vote to terminate the lease.
“I have asked for options to renegotiate or to avoid court, or simply have discussions about where we are now in regards to the theater, however, I think I’m the only one on council who feels this way,” she said.
Clancey said she went to the theater Sunday to see “A Quiet Place 2,” a movie in which her sister has a small extra role, she said.
“I’m very supportive of the theater and hope we can work something out. Whether it’s with Regal or another theater operation, I really don’t want the town to lose the movie theater,” she said.
Councilman Keith Price said he best defer to the town manager or attorney for answers as any information he would have is likely out of date.
Other council members, including mayoral candidates Frank Reaves Jr. and Jon Russell, did not immediately respond.
The Star-Exponent also requested how much in legal fees the town has incurred in the federal suit with Regal through its attorney Martin Crim and is waiting to hear back.
