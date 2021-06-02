Summer movies return daily to Regal Culpeper as lawsuit with town continues

As for going to a Regal Theater, “Masking will not be required unless mandated by state and local guidelines.”

Masks are coming off elsewhere around Culpeper in recent days, including among county staff and others in the audience at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. The supervisors were unmasked at its regular June meeting and have been the length of the pandemic while seated at the dais. The board’s most senior member, Bill Chase of Stevensburg, has attended meetings the past year by teleconference due to health issues.

Culpeper COVID case saw the largest spike since February of 2021 on May 26 with 24 new cases reported that day. No new cases have been reported the past two days, according to VDH as local people continue to get protection from the virus through vaccinations.

At the movies, audience members can purchase snacks with the Regal mobile app from their seat in the theater. Theaters will offer a reduced menu and new containers for large soft drinks and popcorn.

Now playing at Regal Culpeper Movies is: “A Quiet Place Part II” Rated PG13; “Cruella” PG13; Rated R “Spiral Saw” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong” PG13.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}