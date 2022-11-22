Taekwondo studio and language center holds grand opening

A new Taekwondo studio and language center has opened in Downtown Culpeper.

The INAT USA Taekwondo center and the IMAS International Multilingual Academy cut the ribbon for its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 with the Chamber of Commerce. Members of the Culpeper community gathered to celebrate the occasion with owner Josephine Breckley.

After the ribbon cutting guests, were treated to refreshments as well as a Taekwondo demonstration by Breckley’s students.

Emigrating from Mexico 25 years ago, Breckley has worked as a school resource officer with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department for three years. Prior to that, she worked for the Prince William County Sheriff’s Dept.

The officer has also been a practitioner of the martial art for 35 years and has won medals in events such as Taekwondo and track and field in the World Police and Fire Games.

“I saw the need for a place where kids can come and give them something to do when it gets cold outside,” said Breckley. “I think this is something that is going to help a lot of kids.”

Breckley also teaches English as a second language as well as Spanish survival. This is a term used for teaching those who are visiting Spanish-speaking countries or who may encounter Spanish speakers with basic words and phrases that allows for better communication.

The officer’s goal on the language side is to convince local hospital staff and teachers of the benefit of learning Spanish survival skills.

Breckley’s interest in Spanish survival came after taking road trips through Guatemala where she witnessed the inability of people who spoke different dialects to communicate with each other.

After several more similar experiences, Breckley got certified through programs such as TESOL to teach English as a Second Language. Breckely took a year-long course for the certification which has led to online teaching offers from countries such as Korea and within the European Union.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has received assistance from Breckley with its Spanish-language outreach.

“She (Josephine) is an amazing woman and we’re so excited to be here to celebrate her and to introduce her to more of Culpeper,” said Jeff Say, President of the Chamber of Commerce.

“She has such a wide variety of expertise. Being able to teach English as a Second Language, teaching conversational Spanish, and Taekwondo. Incorporating with the kids and teaching them discipline is just incredible.”

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. was also on hand for the grand opening. He spoke on the necessity of a local business such as the language center and Taekwondo studio.

“Any time you get kids involved in these different programs it really helps to learn discipline and manners, it is well needed,” said Reeves.

The INAT USA Taekwondo center and the IMAS International Multilingual Academy is located at 1002 S. Main St.