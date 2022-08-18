Taste of the Mountains returns to Madison

Taste of the Mountains is back.

COVID cancelled the popular Town of Madison Main Street festival the past two years, but the annual, outdoor gathering is on the rebound and slated to be better than ever.

The 28th Annual Taste of the Mountains will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

It offers something for everyone, promised Tracey Gardner with the Madison Chamber of Commerce. Music, magic, food, antiques, history, crafts and meeting up with friends and family are among the highlights.

Taste homegrown adult beverages in the Tastings Tent, with many local wineries represented; $10 admission includes a commemorative glass, while supplies last.

An amorous state tourism campaign featured across Virginia, Madison County’s giant “LOVE” sign will again be showcased on the library lawn, the perfect spot for taking photos and posting at Virginia is for Lovers on Facebook.

“The entire family can enjoy the day, browsing, shopping, enjoying the games, listening to great music, eating and taking pleasure in the vast array of entertainment. Each year many new artists and craftspeople are added along with those who participated in the past,” Gardner said.

Enjoy live tunes from the Hurt Family, Bennie Dodd Band, Reborn and Dark Hollow.

Children can take part in games, sand art and pony rides, and see Wes Iseli Magician and Illusionist in the Madison Drug Co lot.

The Historical Society will be open and Clyde Jenkins will be demonstrating and selling baskets. The Madison Quilt Guild will have a free show at Beth Car Baptist Church across the street. Food and food trucks will be in abundance.

Historic Madison, Virginia is easily accessible from all directions, a scenic drive through the rolling countryside, Gardner says.

There is no admission charge for Taste of the Mountains and there will be free parking at Madison County High School with shuttle buses to Main Street. The street festival is rain or shine.

Contact 540/948-4455 or tourism@madison-va.com and see madisonva.com.