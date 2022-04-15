Tax day relief: free Kona Ice in Culpeper, Locust Grove for 'Chill Out' day

National “Chill Out” Day is coming to Culpeper and Orange counties this week to ease the stress of Tax Day, this year falling on April 18.

Kona Ice will have its island-inspired truck parked Monday afternoon at Lowe’s in Culpeper and later that day at Food Lion in Lake of the Woods.

Anyone who stops by will get a free cup of tropical shaved ice. There will be tropical tunes and flower leis courtesy Maria Lischak, Kona Ice of Culpeper owner.

The refreshing treat will ensure there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season, according to a company release.

Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood groups, Kona Ice has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves, the release stated.

Stop by Lowe’s of Culpeper on Montanus Drive 2 to 4 p.m. Monday for a free cup of Kona Ice.

The truck will also be in Lake of the Woods Shopping 5-7 p.m. on April 18.