Former New Orleans mayor Landrieu in Culpeper for rural internet summit

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu (left)joined Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Andy Berke with the U.S. Dept. of Commerce Tuesday at the Culpeper Library for a 2022 Rural High-Speed Internet Summit.

Virginia has made tremendous progress in extending high-speed to its citizens, Berke said in remarks prior to the conference, which was attended by around 100 stakeholders from around the Culpeper area.

Orange County Supervisor Jim White, chairman of the Orange Broadband Authority, was there, along with Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, Chamber CEO Jeff Say, Senior Extension Agent Carl Stafford and grants administrator Laura Loveday.

Residents also attended to share their challenges with accessing high-speed internet at their homes in the 21st century.

The White House officials lauded Spanberger for her work on the issue and promised the audience that President Biden was committed to making sure every home in America gets connected to reliable internet. It will take time, they said.

Helping that to eventually become reality is the bipartisan infrastructure law that includes a minimum allocation of $100 million to Virginia to support ongoing work for universal high-speed internet access. Every state will use those funds differently, Landrieu said.

