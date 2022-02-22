Orange outpaces Culpeper for broadband expansion

The race to bridge the digital divide in rural Virginia continues following two years of a difficult pandemic. Now, an interesting comparison has emerged regarding what has been accomplished on that front in Culpeper County versus in neighboring Orange County, where progress has been swifter.

It’s been 17 months since the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors first heard from Leesburg-based All Points Broadband about a plan to extend high-speed internet to more than 4,000 addresses as part of a heavily government-funded $34 million project in partnership with major electric utilities.

It will be May or June of this year when those extensions actually start, and another 18 months before the project is completed, according to an update to the board earlier this month from Tom Innes, vice president of business development with All Points Broadband.

Meanwhile, next door to Culpeper, the Orange County Broadband Authority’s internet service provider, Fiberlync, has already connected more than 2,000 customers to their brand new network since April 2021.

Grant winners and losersThat’s according to Jenny Cord, in business development with Fiberlync, located in the Silk Mill building on Madison Road in the town of Orange.

“Our biggest thing is we want to put customer service first,” she said in a phone call Tuesday.

Actual connections continue daily there in spite of Orange being turned down in December for network funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative state grant.

Culpeper County received $8.6 million in December from VATI through the government program, which dispersed $722 million around the commonwealth in its most recent distribution. Culpeper County will additionally use federal pandemic relief dollars for connectivity.

And yet internet connections have yet to launch here, unlike in Orange.

Founded in 2016 by the Board of Supervisors there, Orange County Broadband Authority created Fiberlync in 2020 to expeditiously extend underground fiber to all of the county’s public schools, which they did. State and federal grants helped lay that foundation.

Orange: underground fiber more reliable

The Authority decided early on that an underground service built to public safety standards, a better product, would be the best route for Orange, Cord said.

That way, she said, if a storm takes down a tree that takes down the power line, people with generators will retain their internet service, as was experienced by Fiberlync customers during the Jan. 3 ice storm.

It goes back to providing “first class” customer service, Cord reiterated.

In Culpeper County, on the other hand, All Points Broadband will partner with Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to place internet infrastructure attachments on existing power poles and then extend the fiber from the poles to homes and businesses.

Putting the entire network underground as Fiberlync is doing costs more, but appears substantially more reliable considering the fragility of the rural power system.

The extra cost for undergrounding was a reason the Orange County Broadband Authority cited for not receiving the VATI grant administered by Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development.

“While we understand the decision to primarily fund proposals that will utilize less expensive infrastructure, Fiberlync stands behind its position that underground fiber is the most reliable and in the long-term the least expensive construction method,” according to a release from the company in December.

DHCD did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday afternoon regarding the grant denial to Orange County.

Fiberlync is pursuing other grants to expand its network, Cord said, and existing customers will not be impacted.

But according to the Fiberlync release in December, the funds would have accelerated expansion of the network.

“We remain fully committed to providing broadband connectivity to all Orange County homes and businesses,” the release stated.

Cord estimated 5,000 to 6,000 addresses with substandard internet service could potentially link to Fiberlync.

A Fiberlync contract crew started extending cable in October to homes in a semi-rural neighborhood in southern Orange County. Using a ditch-witch, the three-member crew attached the cable from fiber optic poles previously installed at various points on the side of the road.

Enoch Lasso, of Woodbridge, said he does the work six days a week. He employs 10, Lasso said, mostly El Salvadoran immigrants.

A few weeks later, homes with the fiber laid underground were visited by an installer who connected the wiring under the house to a router inside provided by Fiberlync.

A former Comcast employee, the installer said he loves his job.

“It’s all about customer service,” he said.

Big money, big promisesAll Points Broadband, which will eventually service Culpeper County, focuses on rural areas without broadband, Innes told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Feb. 1.

Last year, the company founded in 2014 leveraged some $300 million in state, federal, and electric company investments to expand its network in Virginia, Innes said.

In addition to Culpeper, the company has announced partnerships to provide middle-mile broadband in Botetourt, King William, Louisa, and Surry Counties, on the Northern Neck in King George, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties along with the Pamunkey Indian Reservation.

Innes told the Culpeper board earlier this month there was a lull between the VATI grant announcement to when All Points could start spending money on the local network, pending DHCD approval.

The State Corporation Commission is also involved with regulations, since the project will use existing electric company infrastructure.

He said there was a 90-day timeline “to complete the punch list” from DHCD before construction can begin sometime this spring.

Overall, the Culpeper project will lay 536 miles of fiber to homes with customers paying from $59.99 up to $109.99 monthly for the service. Installation will be a flat fee of $99, regardless of distance to homes from the power pole.

Locations, dates unknownAs of Feb. 1, nearly 1,500 Culpeper County residents had pre-registered for the All Points service, Innes said. A current federal program offers $30 a month per eligible low-income household to help with internet costs, he said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood was feeling a bit impatient, like his constituents.

“When will the fiber be to the home—that’s the No. 1 question I receive,” he said.

Innes responded with various regulatory steps that needed to be done first.

“Once we get under contract, it will be an 18-month deadline for completion,” the All Points development director said.

So if a contract is approved in May or June, the clock starts, Underwood said, asking when the first homes would be connected and in what areas.

Innes said that would depend on in what areas Dominion receives initial approvals for as well as the power company’s timeline.

“We don’t know that yet,” Innes said. “We will know that when we get the construction schedule.”

He said customers in Culpeper County would receive notification 90 days prior to deployment of internet to their home or business.

Large spools of orange conduit seen around the county lately are not connected to their project, he said. Those materials are for a separate internet, grant-funded expansion the county is pursuing through Comcast.

The first sign that All Points Broadband is installing the network will be crews working on electric lines to make the poles capable of holding another attachment, Innes said.

Then they will see All Points Broadband trucks in the area for the purpose of linking houses to that network, he said.

East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell asked about addresses not included in the initial rollout. Innes referred to the company web site for answers about why certain addresses were included and others not.

State and federal grant funds, across the board, can only be used to create a network for those currently without internet service.

The partially government-funded expansion does not yet address substandard internet service, which many in the county and even in the town live with due to a lack of options.

Innes said there is a chance some of these addresses could connect to the All Points network, but at a higher cost than the $99 connection “drop” fee.

Board Chairman Gary Deal commented that once complete, the project would be a big deal for the local rural community.

Innes responded, “You got everything you asked for…this is a good project.”

