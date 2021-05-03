The Pier relaunches under new ownership in downtown Culpeper

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support we have gotten from everybody, the restaurants on Davis Street,” she said.

Grass Rootes sent flowers and Raven’s Nest has been a huge help, she said, among others. Her own mother, who left The Pier recently to become manager at Culpeper Country Club, has also been enormously helpful.

Restaurant partner Samantha Crow worked at The Pier for three years before taking a step back during the pandemic to work elsewhere.

“I’ve been self-employed for a long time, had a cleaning business, so when the pandemic hit and the shifts went down, had a hard time, I did landscaping for a year,” she said.

It took a lot of prayer, thought and advice from those in the know to venture into ownership with her fellow workers, Crow said.

“To make sure it was the right decision to make with this group of girls I am working with and the confidence we had to please our customer base,” she said. “We already knew what everybody wanted. We just were not able to give it to them.”

It is exciting to now work with her partners to implement some of the changes they talked about as employees, offering a classier touch, a more feminine feel, updated paint, décor and bathrooms, Crow said.