The Sangria Bowl cuts ribbon, reflects on success in old Culpeper theater

Since opening on Black Friday in 2020, The Sangria Bowl has gained a fan club.

“We have had great turnout, a lot of support and now we have regulars, which is an amazing feeling,” said restaurant & bar co-owner Robert Negron in a phone interview on Monday.

On Friday, he and his wife, co-owner Natalia, cut the ceremonial ribbon with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce for The Sangria Bowl, located upstairs in the old State Theatre in the former black box theater space with a large patio overlooking Main Street. On a clear day, the Blue Ridge Mountains rise in the distance.

Negron popped the cork on a champagne bottle to christen the ribbon cutting.

“We are also getting a lot of new customers just learning about us now,” he said. “With the pandemic starting to fade away, a lot of people are starting to discover Sangria Bowl in person.”

The establishment specializes in an ever-rotating selection of sangria concoctions, Main Street tacos and small plates, or tapas, featuring the flavors of Chile and Puerto Rico.