The Sangria Bowl cuts ribbon, reflects on success in old Culpeper theater

Since opening on Black Friday in 2020, The Sangria Bowl has gained a fan club.
“We have had great turnout, a lot of support and now we have regulars, which is an amazing feeling,” said restaurant & bar co-owner Robert Negron in a phone interview on Monday.
On Friday, he and his wife, co-owner Natalia, cut the ceremonial ribbon with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce for The Sangria Bowl, located upstairs in the old State Theatre in the former black box theater space with a large patio overlooking Main Street. On a clear day, the Blue Ridge Mountains rise in the distance.
Negron popped the cork on a champagne bottle to christen the ribbon cutting.
“We are also getting a lot of new customers just learning about us now,” he said. “With the pandemic starting to fade away, a lot of people are starting to discover Sangria Bowl in person.”
The establishment specializes in an ever-rotating selection of sangria concoctions, Main Street tacos and small plates, or tapas, featuring the flavors of Chile and Puerto Rico.
The Sangria Bowl recently got on DoorDash and delivery business has been swift, Negron said, in addition to curbside, takeout and dine-in. Since opening less than four months ago, The Sangria Bowl has hosted special events and won an award for “Best of Your Hometown” New Restaurant & Bar.
“My wife and I were ecstatic with the team,” Negron said. “We were all celebrating. Our staff members have been pulling a lot of weight.”
The team includes Natalie’s sister, Nicole Villalobos, the on site pastry chef. All of the restaurant’s desserts and pastries are made in house including flan, tres leches cake, crème brulee and Mallorca – Puerto Rican sweet bread that’s only on the menu for weekend brunch served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Audrey Moon works the front and back of house at The Sangria Bowl and was another important employee Negron wanted to mention in describing how it’s been opening a new restaurant in a pandemic.
“We’re keeping an eye on the restrictions, following protocols, very attentive to that, safety measures, handwashing and constant training for cleanliness has always been a priority. We’ve had great success keeping everyone healthy and safe,” said the business owner.
Negron added, “We’re starting to see a lot of babies coming in, families for our brunch times, it’s been picking up more and more.”
Being flexible and agile with how seating is arranged in the quaint-sized restaurant to accommodate various-sized parties “instead of having things bolted down” has been crucial to serving customers, he said, along with creativity.
“We’ve been very popular with sangria,” Negron said. “A lot of folks love it.”
The “bowl” of sangria on the menu is for hardcore aficionados enjoying the experience, he said. With its ever adapting atmosphere, The Sangria Bowl is considering adding music and entertainment in 2021, perhaps some outdoor salsa lessons under the stars, Negron hinted. In the meantime, Friday’s ribbon cutting was a milestone.
“I wanted it to be like Hollywood … got all the stars down there,” he said of the building’s former life as a theater.
The restaurant is hiring. See thesangriabowl.com and email resumes to thesangriabowl@gmail.com
