'The Trailblazers' mural in downtown Culpeper collaborative effort

A public mural, “The Trailblazers” continues to be created in living color on the side of a building at the end of East Davis Street.

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper business owner, Brian Lam, partnered for the third mural installation in CRI’s Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program. Work on the piece started at the end of April and is is progressing at rapid pace, weather permitting.

Murals serve an important role in historic downtown Culpeper, as they not only enhance the physical appearance of the community, but provide deeper historical content for both longtime residents and tourists alike, according to a recent release from CRI.

“The Trailblazers mural gives ‘the other side of Downtown history,'" said Sanford Reaves, Jr., CRI Design Committee member.

Depicting trailblazers of local African-American history, the mural is aptly situated in the 200 block of East Davis Street, in an area once referred to as The Wharf and Fishtown.

The site around the Depot housed a thriving African American commercial and residential community post-Civil War, and served up fish fries on Friday and Saturday nights, according to CRI.

Local artist Layton Scarbrough responded to CRI’s request for its latest mural proposal sent out in early 2021.

“Having grown up as an artist in Culpeper, it has been a dream of mine to create something for the town that helped shape me into the person I am today,” he said in a statement.

“When this opportunity popped up, I was so excited to dive headfirst into the research and development of a mural that would mean something more than just a few strokes of paint on a wall.”

Scarbrough, a 2105 graduate of Culpeper County High School, said he was blown away by the history he began to uncover about this area of town.

“It’s my hope that ‘The Trailblazers’ will continue to bring awareness to the amazing contributions of these individuals who faced adversity in the hopes that one day others wouldn’t have to,” he said.

Being depicted on the mural are: Henry Lightfoot, Culpeper’s first African American town councilman, as well as owner and operator of Lightfoot’s Grocery; Dr. Elijah Barbour, Culpeper’s first African American physician; Ruby Beck, female owner and operator of Boxwood House Restaurant and Motel; Roscoe Ford, Culpeper’s first African American police officer; John Preston “Pete” Hill, a Culpeper native elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006; Ella Drumgoole, the first female member of the Culpeper Police Dept.; and a single soldier from the United States Colored Troops, representing approximately 120 African American men who left Culpeper to join the Union Army.

“Community, art and history are part of our Collage Spa brand values. We are so happy to collaborate with CRI and artist, Layton Scarbrough, on the mural project," said building owner Lam, proprietor at Collage Spa.

"The mural highlights and honors key African American Culpeper leaders. It makes their legacy visible and gives a sense of place for the present and future.”

Lam played a key role in the mural project after being awarded a $2,500 Culpeper Downtown Micro Marketing Leverage Grant, through Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development, CRI and Virginia Main Street through Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development. CRI and Windmore Foundation for the Arts have allocated additional funding for mural expenses.

Windmore Secretary Fran Cecere, former past president and longtime Pen to Paper writers group facilitator, said she really enjoyed being included in the planning process for the public mural, which she said was long and involved.

Cecere commended CRI Director Jessica Jenkins for her attention to detail in seeing the project to fruition, involving various steps, including removal of a tree and wire from the immediate mural site, and artist selection process, all during COVID.

“It was very exciting for me to learn all that they do at CRI, and the town needs to know how much that they do,” said Cecere, who served on a mural planning committee with Jenkins, via Zoom, during the pandemic.

“Getting a mural was quite a process.”

Windmore initially was brought into the process through a longtime donor to the arts organization, Aaron Greso, who also serves on the county’s economic development advisory committee. He has been giving $25/month to Windmore towards a public mural project for so long it added up to around $1,600.

The donor is not interested in praise for his support, he just wanted a mural up, Cecere said. Around the same time, Lam came into the picture, wishing to have art created on the blank canvas of a building wall, she said.

That wall overlooks a historic Black business community, circa late 1800s, that has all but since disappeared. The Culpeper community in turn asked that the mural honor that history.

Seven or eight mural proposals were submitted, Cecere said. Planners listened to the people, considered important to the process in selecting the artist, she said.

Scrabrough’s proposal “just shined the minute you got to it—this is the one,” Cecere said.

Stop by to see ‘The Trailblazers’ mural in progress as the creator "continues to intertwine art and history in a most impactful way, for the benefit of our community near and far,” according to CRI.

Want to support the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program? Contact Jenkins at 540/825-4416, cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com or visit culpeperdowntown.com.

