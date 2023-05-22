JEFFERSONTON—Culpeper Hemp Company held a grand opening celebration last week at the Death Ridge Brewery.

Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce hosted the May 18 ribbon ceremony for its first-ever cannabis business member.

“We find that a lot of people are curious about this plant and want to know more,” said Culpeper Hemp founder Maxwell Cranford.

The new, local enterprise will operate as a mobile business that will come to people interested in buying seeds and plants. Cranford will also offer cannabis growing education for those learning how to grow the plant made legal in 2021 for 21-and-older recreational use.

Virginians, by state law, are also permitted to grow up to four of their own cannabis plants for personal use—with various rules in place.

According to Cranford, his journey to opening his business began when he was a kid and realized he wanted to do two things in life—help people and to grow plants. He moved to Colorado at age 17 and got his degree in horticulture. It was as he graduated that the centennial state legalized cannabis in 2012, which led Cranford to cultivating the plant for the last 11 years.

Cranford came out to Virginia in 2020 to work for Beyond Hello as its Director of Cultivation at the company’s medicinal grow house in Manassas. Virginia legalized marijuana in the commonwealth through the Farm Bill of 2018. Beyond Hello is a Colorado-based company that has spread out to other areas such as Fairfax and Sterling over the last few years.

“When I got there, there were no plants and no people,” says Cranford. “When I left in August 2022 there was a department of 30 folks and they were harvesting every two weeks. It was quite a lot.”

Cranford decided to start Culpeper Hemp Company in order to help the local community learn about the plant. He feels that although legalization is going in the right direction there are still things that have to be done. Cranford believes education is important in order to become more passionate about the plant.

Culpeper is no stranger to cannabis, Mama’s Help was a presence on North Main Street until the end of 2022.

Al Green, a local cultivator, commented on the opening of Culpeper Hemp Company, “ It’s going to bring out what’s already there legally and encourage discussion. Not only that, but it’s a venue where someone can buy what they need to cultivate, cannabis, or learn about it. Things are changing.”

Green said how the opening of cannabis companies like Culpeper Hemp is the sign of a paradigm shift from the anti-cannabis attitudes of the past. He was also encouraged by potential jobs that could be grown in the industry due to the spread of education on the plant by Cranford and his company.

Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Frazier commented on the grand opening, “It’s really exciting for us to have Culpeper Hemp Company as a new member and to welcome them into the Culpeper business community. It’s been a pleasure to get to know Maxwell and his team, he’s doing amazing work and he’s coming from a really great place and it’s great to watch his business grow.”

Cranford plans to continue to grow his business by increasing the number of classes and consultations on cannabis. During the grand opening, Cranford expressed his hopes for the expansion of cannabis and education by riffing on a famous quote made by Herbert Hoover.

“A hemp in every home, but only if you’re above 21,” said Cranford.

Culpeper Hemp Company’s next event will be an in-person cannabis cultivation class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Franny’s Farmacy, located at 7128 Farm Station Road in Warrenton.