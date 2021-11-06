'This award is for all the people'—Dale accepts top honor from Culpeper chamber

Mike Dale gave it back to Culpeper in being named the Chamber of Commerce L.B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen at Thursday night’s 107th annual Meeting & Awards Banquet.

“From an immigrant’s point of view for 50 years … I can tell you this town, this county, it represents America in all its diversity, all its generosity and the energy for which America is known throughout the world,” said the longtime pilot, who was born in England and is the former president of Jaguar Cars North America. “This award is for all the people … This is for the whole team.”

A local pioneer of all things aviation as well as focused investing in youth entrepreneurs, Dale, 86, said retiring here more than 20 years ago was the smartest thing he and wife, Mary, ever did.

“I have traveled half the world and I’ve never been anywhere like Culpeper,” he told a crowd of around 300 at the Nov. 4 gathering at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

“This is not just because this is an extraordinary honor—it’s because this is Culpeper. This is a wonderful, American place.”

Dale was there at the start, with former county administrator Frank Bossio, organizing the first Culpeper AirFest 20 years ago.