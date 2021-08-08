Three restaurants open under challenging conditions in Caroline County

“It was really hard to start,” Celestino said. “But I’m the kind of person who doesn’t look on the negative side. I’m always looking on the positive side … There were a lot of restaurants that were closing. I saw that the first responders and the front-liners needed assistance in terms of food. We were able to serve them.”

AN EARLY START

Celestino began cooking with his father in the Philippines when he was 6 years old. His family owns a resort and three restaurants in the Southeast Asian country.

He departed the Philippines 11 years ago and moved to Alexandria before heading to Woodbridge.

“It was too busy. The traffic was crazy,” Celestino said of life in Northern Virginia. “Just to get two miles, it took 30 minutes. That’s a crazy life to live. We dealt with that for four years. I said to my wife, let’s move south.”

Michelle Celestino and the family initially balked at the idea, but were floored by the property they located in Woodford.

Celestino then sought a building where he could home in on his passion—cooking, serving the community and educating people about Filipino cuisine.