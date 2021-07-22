Tiny-home village discussed as housing solution in Culpeper

The area median home price of $368,000 equates to an income of $81,700 needed to meet that 30 percent threshold, but for people working locally, their household income is more like $64,900, the study found. Earning gaps locally to cover reasonable housing cost range from $11,000 to $22,000.

“Households are very burdened with housing costs,” Hopewell said.

He noted affordable housing demand in Culpeper will continue to increase with a need for 500-plus units over the next five years for those earning below the median income. A tiny home village in Culpeper could help, according to town staff.

A motel room addresses immediate homelessness with a typical four to five-month stay while tiny homes can do the same but with a year-long stay or more, Hopewell said.

A tiny home is slightly larger, around 160-340-square-feet, than a motel room and include kitchen and bathroom facilities.

Tiny home villages have been built in Eugene, Oregon and Detroit, Hopewell used as examples in his recent presentation. “They provide a greater sense of empowerment than a motel room,” he said, noting it can be transitional housing for homeless with stays of up to two years.