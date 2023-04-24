Culpeper Town Council recently approved a revenue sharing agreement with Culpeper County regarding a mutual technology zone.

At its meeting April 11, the town council endorsed the 20-year arrangement designed to make the combined McDevitt Drive Technology Zone more appealing to incoming businesses seeking to plant stakes in that location.

This came after the realization that any business that establishes itself within the shared county-town tech zone would end up paying personal property taxes to both local governments. It was determined this situation would not be attractive to prospective businesses.

The new agreement requires the Town of Culpeper to provide incentives worth 100% of business personal property taxes paid by a qualifying business within the combined technology zone. This would be in exchange for the county sharing with the town a portion of the county business personal property tax received from the qualifying business.

According to town documents, the result for the business would effectively have the same outcome in net business personal property tax as if they were in the county’s section of the shared technology zone.

The outcome from this agreement will result in the county paying the town 15% of all covered personal property tax expected from the zone in a year.

The original amount listed in the agreement was 22.3% but was modified after the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors made the modification before approving the agreement at its April 4 meeting.

The Town of Culpeper is expected to take a loss of 47.5% in business personal property tax revenue from within the combined technology zone. The town council considered this revenue loss an acceptable one in order to benefit from the anticipated increase in economic development within the shared zone.

According to Town Manager Christopher Hively, the town’s current general fund budget is 14.5% of the county budget making the modified 15% revenue share appear reasonable.

The town manager said this would put the shared zone on a level playing field with the other technology zones in the county. The county currently has four technology zones including the shared on one McDevitt Drive.

Hively addressed a concern regarding the current rate of the county’s business personal property tax rate of $3.50 per assessed every $100/assessed value.

“The rate is excessive and if it is not reconsidered will result in our community not realizing the full potential of benefit of taxes received by potential data center development in Virginia," he said at the meeting.

Hively added although the rate appears reasonable it’s actually higher than competing communities that lowered such rates six months ago. He said that combined with the current county tax rate make the area potentially less competitive where economic development is concerned.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors held a special public hearing on proposed tax rates for FY23-24 April 18, including the business personal property tax rate. The board formalize the rates at its meeting on May 2.

The agreement was approved by the town council by an 8-1 vote.