Town of Culpeper officials are bracing for a projected steep increase in its purchased power costs as Dominion Energy Virginia continues to invest in state-mandated renewable energy projects.

It will very likely translate into increased costs to local electric consumers, separate from a town rate study recommending smaller hikes for town water, sewer and electric in the FY24 budget.

Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy told the Town Council Light & Power Committee at its meeting Wednesday Dominion is projecting a 15% increase in purchased power costs in the coming fiscal year, primarily to fund renewable energy projects, wind and solar power plants statewide.

“We’re not happy with that,” Hoy said of the projected increase the town distribution system could pay for the power generated by Dominion. “It has a disproportionate impact on the smaller utilities.”

As Dominion retires coal-powered plants, renewable energy infrastructure is replacing it.

“The legislature required Dominion to put in solar,” said Town Manager Chris Hively. “It’s more costly than coal—somebody has to pay for it.”

Councilwoman Janie Schmidt wondered if the smaller utilities were fighting the projected 15% in purchased power costs.

“Just amazing,” she remarked, “It’s a big impact.”

The anticipated rate proposal will go to the State Corporation Commission. Dominion Energy Virginia monthly residential bills have increased more than 51% since 2007, according to a November SCC report on electric utility rates to the governor and General Assembly.

The average monthly residential bill then was $90.59, compared to nearly $137 now, according to the report. Fuel factor revisions, since 2007, have increased rates by $13.06 per month for the average residential customer.

Since October of 2017, Dominion Energy Virginia has purchased, developed or entered into purchase power agreements with approximately 340 MW of solar resources. Some of the projects were built for current or future compliance, according to the FCC report, with requirements of Virginia’s 2018 Grid Transportation & Security Act and the Virginia Clean Economy Act, passed by the General Assembly in 2020.

The newer act mandates a goal of 100% zero-carbon energy generation by 2050 and strict “Renewable Portfolio Standards” for electric utilities.

The SCC, in a recent report, stated that Dominion’s purchasing, developing or entering into 914 MW of solar resources and 103 MW of energy storage resources with operation dates last year and this year “is prudent.”

The SCC also approved the power company’s petition for cost recovery for upgrades of systems and equipment to extend the life of nuclear plants in Surry and North Anna—from 60 to 80 years.

Dominion anticipates adding 13,692 MW of solar, 2,600 MW of off-shore wind, 2,620 MW of storage and retiring approximately 2,561 MW of generating resources over the next 15 years, according to SCC.

The utility has committed to meeting renewable energy standards set by policymakers in Virginia and North Carolina, according to dominionenergy.com. In Virginia, the goal is 100% of customer sales paired with renewable energy by 2045 and thereafter, according to the company web site.

The clean energy investment will be expensive to feed modern demand.

Town of Culpeper residential power customers could be paying a few more dollars starting this summer for utilities.

Hoy presented details of a FY24 rate study for town water, wastewater and electric. The study comparing town rates to the region and state recommended a 1% rate hike for town power, 3% increase for town water and 4% to town sewer—about $4 more per month for the average residential user.

The recommended rate increase for electric services does not account for the potential increase in purchased power cost currently proposed by Dominion Energy, Hoy said. Once confirmed, town staff will update the utility study to determine “the required rate increase” and present it to town council.

Currently, the town power rate is 7.2% higher than the average Dominion customer rate and 5.7% higher than REC.

Town residential water rates are 8% lower than the state average and 3% lower than the area. Town business water rates are 40% lower than the state average and 44% lower than the region, Hoy said. The town water connection fee is 7.1% higher than the region.

Town residential sewer rates are 23% lower than the region and 18% lower than the state. The town business sewer rate is 22% lower than the state and 30% lower than the region, according to Hoy. The town sewer connection fee is 3% higher than the region.

Town Council will consider the FY24 rate study during a special meeting and FY24 budget review at 5 p.m. on March 9 in the Economic Development Center, located at 803 S. Main St. See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.