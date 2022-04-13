Town Council approves 137-acre boundary expansion in Culpeper

No one spoke at Tuesday night’s Culpeper Town Council meeting for or against a boundary expansion that will add an estimated 137 acres to the town this summer.

Effective July 1, business areas around the DMV and Hampton Inn along Lovers Lane south of downtown will become part of the town. Also being incorporated, northeast of downtown, will be businesses in the Brandy Road corridor, including Culpeper Wood Preservers. More than three dozen businesses will become part of the town with this action.

The town expanded its boundaries 10 years ago, per a utility agreement with the county, in the area around the Target store on Montanus Drive.

The agreement, in exchange for providing municipal water and sewer in county growth areas at in-town rates, allows the town to attach more territory every 10 years thereafter through 2042.

The 2012 expansion grew the town by more than 300 acres and also included the SWIFT world-bank site on McDevitt Drive.

Once the 2022 boundary line adjustment occurs, the town will provide the same services in the new areas as provided throughout the town, according to a staff report to council on Tuesday.

Annual additional tax revenue generated from these areas is estimated preliminarily at $182,000.

The Town Council waived a second reading of the ordinance enacting the boundary change, and passed it Tuesday after a first reading.

