Town employee turnover 19 percent in past year

In line with the national worker shortage, the town of Culpeper in the past year experienced 19 percent turnover among its employees.

“It’s been crazy,” Human Resources Director Mary Brunner told the Town Council Personnel Committee on Tuesday morning.

The job market nationwide is a struggle, she added. The reason most employees leave the town is not necessarily due to being unhappy in their positions, Brunner said. The reasons, she added, have to do more with external factors during the prolonged pandemic related to family circumstances.

“A lot of things are happening in people’s lives that they have zero control over,” Brunner told the committee.

The highest turnover, department-wise, was in IT, followed by the treasurer’s office, public works and the police department.

The town is continuously looking at how it can improve pay and benefits to retain employees while improving the work environment, she said. The day-to-day shortage impacts other employees as well.

For example, in the past month, 41 town employees were out due to COVID illness or exposure. There were six new requests for family and medical leave, according to a town report.

“It’s been a struggle to keep up with, and work through the timelines of when they can come back,” Brunner said of COVID spread. “It has calmed down a little bit, but the past month was rough for that.”

The personnel committee unanimously recommended approval of an updated in-house pay study that includes a 10 percent across-the-board salary increase for all town employees. Town Council will vote on the pay increase proposal as part of the FY23 budget process.

Town Manager Chris Hively recognized 10 percent was a significant change in payroll. The study based the recommendation on salaries and benefits in the region.

“It’s as a result of the change that out’s there in the market and the turnover—it all ties together,” Hively said.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey noted that if the town wants to keep its good employees it will have to invest in them.

Even with the 19 percent turnover rate in the past year, the Town of Culpeper reported just four current employee vacancies of the 184-member workforce.

