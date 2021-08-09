Town files countersuit against Regal Culpeper 4, claiming theater is in disrepair

“The record reflects the town anticipated receiving multiple revenue streams from the operation of the theater, including rent, meals tax, admissions tax and other tax sources,” the countersuit states. A 20-year lease, with the town as the landlord, was authorized.

The lease required RC to build the theater, which then became the town’s property. It required the tenant to maintain the property in good repair and appearance, according to the countersuit. Regal took over the lease in 2005, and that has not happened, the town contends.

Per the lease, Regal pays the town rent at a rate based on its own gross receipts. For example, it paid $49,657 in annual rent to the town in 2017, 3.6 percent of gross revenues.

The town argues the pandemic should not have caused the theater to close for so many months, and that theater was allowed to open at reduced capacity and with increased sanitation.

Though Judge Norman Moon in July denied the Regal suit against the town, he agreed that he would grant Regal’s request for a declaratory judgement that it was excused from performing under the lease due to “frustration of purpose, impossibility/impracticability and failure of consideration.”