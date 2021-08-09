Town files countersuit against Regal Culpeper 4, claiming theater is in disrepair

Now that a federal judge has mostly dismissed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the town of Culpeper filed by Regal Cinemas, the town—owner of the theater building—has filed a countersuit against the major movie theater chain alleging it is the one that failed to meet its obligations to the town under the lease.
The 21-year-old theater is in disrepair and the town wants possession of its property, according to the recent filing.
The action filed Aug. 4 in federal court by town attorney Martin Crim detailed a year of unpaid rent by Regal, forced to close due to the pandemic, but still obligated to pay the town rent, based on sales, for operating the four-screen cinema on Main Street.
Regal, in January 2021, stated it would not pay any of the nearly $57,000 in rent arrears unless the town reduced it by 50 percent and delayed rent payments further for another six months, according to the town counterclaim.
When town council voted to terminate the lease a month later in February, Regal paid the rent and filed the suit claiming unlawful early lease termination.
But the town says the lease is still invalidated even though the theater resumed operations May 21 after being closed for most of 2020 and early 2021.
The town’s counterclaim demands possession of the premises it claims is in disrepair.
“Regal has permitted the premises to fall into an unkempt state, failing to replace or keep clean worn and stained carpet, remove weeds or trash from the exterior of the building or repair a hole in the marquee,” the countersuit states.
The exterior of the theater, built in the year 2000 by RC Theaters, has fallen into a state of structural disrepair, the suit says, listing damaged or missing flashing, siding and caulk joints as well as inoperable plumbing.
The town states in the suit that Regal has an obligation to surrender possession of the premises and that its refusal to vacate deprives the town use of its property.
Regal has an obligation to maintain the theater, the town suit states. “Regal’s waste is damaging the town’s property,” it says. “The suit seeks damages including “fair market rental value during Regal’s unlawful occupancy” and any cost for repairs. It also seeks attorney’s fees.
The town countersuit details how the town came to be owner of a theater building after it received bids in 1999 for use of its Main Street property. RC made a proposal at the time for a 14,000-square-feet, 720-seat theater.
Many citizens spoke in favor of it at the time for its ability to attract additional shops and restaurants to the area. Town administration developed the lease agreement to stimulate downtown revitalization and address recreational needs for the town, according to the countersuit.
“The record reflects the town anticipated receiving multiple revenue streams from the operation of the theater, including rent, meals tax, admissions tax and other tax sources,” the countersuit states. A 20-year lease, with the town as the landlord, was authorized.
The lease required RC to build the theater, which then became the town’s property. It required the tenant to maintain the property in good repair and appearance, according to the countersuit. Regal took over the lease in 2005, and that has not happened, the town contends.
Per the lease, Regal pays the town rent at a rate based on its own gross receipts. For example, it paid $49,657 in annual rent to the town in 2017, 3.6 percent of gross revenues.
The town argues the pandemic should not have caused the theater to close for so many months, and that theater was allowed to open at reduced capacity and with increased sanitation.
Though Judge Norman Moon in July denied the Regal suit against the town, he agreed that he would grant Regal’s request for a declaratory judgement that it was excused from performing under the lease due to “frustration of purpose, impossibility/impracticability and failure of consideration.”
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said in an email to the Star-Exponent that the aim of Town Council and staff is to have a well-maintained movie theater in Culpeper that is consistently open to the public, a promise he said Regal broke.
“The Town is committed to protecting Town citizens’ interests in publicly owned property by ensuring private parties that enter into contracts to use Town property do so in the way they agreed to,” he said.
The Town filed the counterclaim to preserve its legal rights while discussions continue between the Town and Regal, Hively said. He said the Town is amenable to continuing discussions with a goal to resolve the concerns in question.
“Regal appears to have opened the Culpeper Theater to the public based on their planned national corporate timeline. The actions taken by the Town did not alter that outcome,” Hively said.
