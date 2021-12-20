Town of Madison to impose 40-cent/pack tax on cigarettes in New Year

Taxes were a hot topic at the December meeting of Madison Town Council when it passed two tax ordinances and discussed the collection of overdue meals taxes.

In reviewing previous months of financial statements, councilmembers noted Miranda’s Restaurant has failed to pay meals taxes for two consecutive months, despite a written request for payment.

Town attorney, Maynard Sipe suggested an audit and collection efforts if the restaurant fails to meet the deadline set in Sipe’s letter, to which members of council agreed.

The council also approved joining the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board. Joining the board will allow the town to impose a tax on the sale of cigarettes, starting Jan. 1, 2022.

The 40-cent-per pack tax will mirror what the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved in November. Sipe assured the council there were no downsides to joining the NVCTB and estimates the tax revenue will be around $2,000 annually.

Ordinances to join the board and impose the tax both passed unanimously.

Sipe also revisited the short-term occupancy/ transient lodging tax last discussed in March 2020. The issue had deprioritized during the pandemic, but council unanimously passed an ordinance to immediately establish a registry of short term rentals and an ordinance to impose a 5% tax on those rentals effective Jan. 1, 2022. The ordinance targets the owner-operator rental industry (AirBNB, VRBO, etc.)., and council members said they hope to identify relevant properties within town limits.