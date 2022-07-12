Town of Orange taps Firefly for broadband, bypassing county's Fiberlync

Orange Town Council voted last month to move forward in approving a franchise agreement with Firefly Fiber Broadband to provide internet in the Town of Orange.

The local governing body elected to take no further action in regards to joining Fiberylnc, backed by the Orange County Broadband Authority, and run by Orange County.

Two months ago, the town solicited bids to award broadband franchise agreements and the two local providers were the only applicants. Town Attorney Catherine Lea gave a review of the bid submissions received from the companies.

Councilmember Donna Waugh Robinson made a motion to authorize the town to execute a 20-year non-exclusive franchise agreement with Firefly Fiber Broadband for broadband fiber infrastructure in the public rights-of-way.

Councilmember Elliot Fox seconded the motion that passed 3-1 with vice mayor Rick Sherman opposing and councilmember Tim Bosford abstaining due to the fact that his wife is employed by Fiberlync.

The Orange-based company has infrastructure established in town already, including connections with county offices and schools, but town council members were left unsatisfied with Fiberlync’s proposal.

Firefly Fiber Broadband is a fiber-to-the-home high-speed internet provider backed by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and based in Lovingston.

When town council advertised for bids for a potential broadband provider for the town, a model franchise agreement was attached outlining several conditions and contingencies to be addressed through bid submissions.

Potential broadband providers were not required to accept the model franchise agreement, however Fiberlync did not address more than a dozen of the town’s suggested considerations for a bid submission, Lea said.

Firefly’s proposal was “a practically word-for-word use of the model agreement that was provided,” she said. Additionally, Fiberlync’s proposal did not indicate areas of installation.

“The documentation from Fiberlync is silent on any commitment to town-wide installation of a broadband fiber network, suggesting that the plan is to provide service only to those areas where Fiberlync has already installed,” said Lea. “Nothing in this document precludes [Fiberlync] from expanding if they were granted a franchise,” she continued. “But they do nothing to commit to expanding to provide service everywhere in the town.”

Firefly offers speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1000 Mbps, prices for $79.99/month to $249.99/month for business packages and $49.99/ month to $79.99/month for residential packages. The franchise agreement stipulates Firefly Fiber Broadband begin installation within six months and completes all installations within two years.

Fiberlync, meanwhile, has already connected 2,500 addresses to high-speed since forming in April 2021.