The town of Culpeper is pondering a ‘net metering’ policy to provide credit to residents generating their own power through use of solar panels.

Approximately 15 town power customers currently have approved solar generation on their property, connected to the town distribution system, according to a presentation last week by Town Treasurer Howard Kartel to the Town Council Light & Power Committee. The town buys its generated power from Dominion, which offers net metering to its direct customers.

There is potential for homes in town with renewable generators to make more power than what they use monthly, therefore putting energy back on the general grid, Kartel said.

In some scenarios, homes can earn credits toward their bill selling power back to the utility. Current town customers with solar panels receive the benefit of solar consumption, but no credit for any excess generated, Kartel said.

The town could purchase the power back at a wholesale rate up to net zero, he said, a concept with which the committee agreed. Many electric utility providers offer an utility credit program in some form, according to Kartel.

Dominion Energy offers its customers, net metering—“a special metering and billing agreement” with participating customers, with a renewable energy source on their property that connects to the Dominion Energy power grid, according to dominionenergy.com.

Net metering allows customers to interconnect approved renewable generation systems (solar, wind, and geothermal) to the electric grid and provide electricity to their own residence or business facility, according to Dominion.

That electricity offsets electricity that would have otherwise been delivered by Dominion. When participating Dominion customers generate more energy than their residence or facility needs, they get a credit.

The City of Harrisonburg does it, said Town Manager Chris Hively, noting some town customers with the solar panels do produce enough energy to cover their own consumption, plus some.

Residents have asked the town about getting credit for it, Hively said. While the town cannot buy it back at the retail rate, due to overhead and system maintenance costs, a wholesale rate might be accommodated, he stated.

Mike Case, with town light and power, said some residential developers are using solar generation buy-back as a marketing tool. The town needs a policy if it’s going to start doing that, he said.

“My biggest thing is safety,” Case said of residential systems being installed without the proper county building permits and town planning & zoning oversight. “They’re supposed to let us know, but not everybody does.”

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor wondered if the policy could have a provision allowing residential generators of excess renewable power to donate it to people with overdue bills. Currently, utility customers can round up their bills and donate toward a utility fund, Culpeper Cents, for needy residents.

“It could be a different way for residents to donate,” Taylor said.

Hively said he would develop a policy for consideration at the April committee meeting.

In other utility news, Public Services Director Jim Hoy told the committee about chronic supply issues regarding electric transformer equipment to serve new homes being built in town. The wait time is two to four years for some equipment, he said.

Hoy got excited talking about a new vendor to the town, Tennessee-based Ermco Distribution Transformers, offering much quicker turnaround—by the end of this year—for a third of the expense.

He said the town would want to take advantage of purchasing transformers from the company to avoid development delays.

Taylor asked if the company had been vetted. “They seem to have just fallen out of the sky, seems like a miracle.”

Case responded yes, noting the company supplies transformers for electrical co-ops. He said the company has expedited production to three shifts, while feeding residential growth in Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

The town council committee approved $150,000 for electric distribution equipment to begin to accommodate new residential development.

Next, the committee received a report about a traffic control cabinet, worth $60,000, getting completely destroyed in a recent vehicle crash at the corner of Belle Avenue.

A town power repair crew spent 10 hours at the site fixing it, officials said.

The young male motorist involved in the crash tried to leave the scene, but didn’t get very far, officials stated. His insurance will cover the damage.

Finally, the administration building at the old section of Culpeper National Cemetery got connected to underground town power lines last week, Case reported. A new director is slated to take over at the site, he said.