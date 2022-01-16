Town, Regal Culpeper settle pandemic-era lease dispute

Coming soon to Regal Culpeper 4, in addition to Hollywood blockbusters, is new carpet and theater seats as part of settlement agreement recently reached in the ongoing federal court lease dispute between the Town of Culpeper and Regal Cinemas.

The settlement, effective Dec. 29, 2021, favors the town in awarding more than $45,000 to cover its legal fees in the year-long federal action filed in February by Regal. It also adds rent protections for the town and a theater improvement plan.

“This settlement and lease addendum with Regal will result in improved maintenance of the Culpeper theater, protecting the integrity of the facility and resulting in a benefit to our citizens as well as the local cinema management team,” Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said in a statement.

It’s been a couple years of ups and downs for the theater industry.

The four-auditorium theater at 210 S. Main St. in downtown Culpeper was initially closed by government order March 2020, reopened briefly in August 2020 before closing again in October due to rising COVID cases and a lack of new movies to show. The theater did not reopen again until May 2021 and has remained open since after 13 months of scattered closures in the past 22-month pandemic.

Regal originally sought $75,000 from the town in the lease dispute action filed in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville after town council voted to terminate its lease agreement due to nonpayment of rent during the prolonged closures and purported abandonment of the property. Regal claimed breach of contract, stating the town was attempting to seize the theater as part of “an underhanded and rushed effort.”

“The Town sought to take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic to terminate and breach the Lease so that the Town could take the theater and thereafter rent the Property to the highest bidder,” Regal stated in its complaint.

The town claimed Regal had been closed for more than 120 days in violation of the lease agreement, but Regal said it never abandoned the theater site.

The same day local officials terminated the lease that based theater rent on gross receipts, which would have been zero during the pandemic closure, Regal paid the demanded back rent of nearly $57,000 and filed the suit.

The lawsuit settlement agreement now in effect also requires the theater chain to properly maintain the Main Street property owned by the town since it was built in 1999 as part of an economic development deal. This has been a sticking point for Culpeper town officials who feel their property has not been properly maintained.

A lease addendum approved as part of the settlement lists numerous repairs Regal must make to the 23-year-old Culpeper theater within the next 18 months. Improvements will address corroded railing and stairs, broken lights, plumbing issues, replacement or complete repair of the marquee, water-stained ceiling tiles, carpet removal and replacement, torn upholstery, stained seats and the possible addition of recliner style theater seats.

Installing the modern seating will likely result in increased gross receipts, the addendum states. Rent Regal pays to the town has been based on the level of gross receipts. That formula will remain in place, but the settlement also sets a onetime rent amount Regal will pay the town of nearly $42,000 for May 1, 2021-April 30, 2022.

The lease addendum also ensures the town will receive a minimum of $35,000 in annual rent from Regal irrespective of gross receipts-that’s $2,916/month.

The settlement agreement in the federal lease dispute was reached by both parties to avoid time, expense and inconvenience involved in further litigation and a desire to compromise, settle and resolve the claim, the document stated. Neither party admits wrong-doing as part of the agreement.

Showing this weekend at Culpeper Regal 4 is Scream, Spider Man: No Way Home, Sing 2 and The 355.

