Traffic sign installed at new city gas station, but neighbors want more safety measures

The day after Royal Farms opened a new convenience store and gas station on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg last week, City Manager Tim Baroody placed a no-left-turn sign at the business’ exit.

Baroody’s effort was a result of hearing from 15 residents who either spoke or wrote a letter to City Council stating that the left turn into oncoming traffic was dangerous and could potentially lead to catastrophic accidents.

Baroody said at that council meeting two weeks ago that a median will be constructed years from now using funds from a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

However, nearby residents said this week that the timetable for the median needs to be sped up.

“I feel like my neighbors, my friends, your constituents are owed an update on what has happened in the past two weeks because all we see is one sign,” said Laurie Bendall, a Century Oak Drive resident who has led the charge for the traffic pattern change. “Is that it? Is that what we’re getting? One sign?”

Baroody offered a brief update at the end of this past Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He said city officials are meeting with high-level VDOT representatives July 1 in an attempt to push forward an expedited median. But Baroody didn’t make any promises.