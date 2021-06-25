Traffic sign installed at new city gas station, but neighbors want more safety measures

The day after Royal Farms opened a new convenience store and gas station on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg last week, City Manager Tim Baroody placed a no-left-turn sign at the business’ exit.
Baroody’s effort was a result of hearing from 15 residents who either spoke or wrote a letter to City Council stating that the left turn into oncoming traffic was dangerous and could potentially lead to catastrophic accidents.
Baroody said at that council meeting two weeks ago that a median will be constructed years from now using funds from a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
However, nearby residents said this week that the timetable for the median needs to be sped up.
“I feel like my neighbors, my friends, your constituents are owed an update on what has happened in the past two weeks because all we see is one sign,” said Laurie Bendall, a Century Oak Drive resident who has led the charge for the traffic pattern change. “Is that it? Is that what we’re getting? One sign?”
Baroody offered a brief update at the end of this past Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He said city officials are meeting with high-level VDOT representatives July 1 in an attempt to push forward an expedited median. But Baroody didn’t make any promises.
“I don’t want to make any commitments,” he said. “Obviously I have not made everyone happy or met expectations so far, but that won’t stop me from continuing to try with staff. … We’ll continue to push for safety along Route 3 to improve Royal Farms along with other business operations.”
Bendall said while some consider the no-left-turn sign a victory, she views it as only a first step.
She conducted her own traffic study Tuesday and said she counted 39 cars that arrived at the exit of Royal Farms from 3–4 p.m. She shared her findings with City Council in the public comments portion of the meeting.
Bendall said 24 of the 39 vehicles turned right. One attempted to turn left, but eventually gave up and made a right turn. Two backed up, did a U-turn and went out of a different exit.
There is a traffic signal onto Route 3 from Altoona Drive, which runs beside Royal Farm and can be accessed behind the store.
“That’s 27 vehicles out of the 39 that made a good choice,” Bendall said. “That’s 69 percent. If my kids brought home a 69, I’m not high-fiving them and telling them ‘Great job. You did it!’ But that’s where we are.”
Bendall went on to state that seven vehicles disobeyed the sign and turned left. Two went to the right into the “suicide lane” and made a U-Turn while three did a U-Turn in the middle of Route 3.
“I was flabbergasted,” Bendall said.
City Councilman Billy Withers urged patience for Bendall and others seeking change to the Royal Farms exit. Withers noted that Baroody put up the sign himself on a state holiday—June 18—the day before Juneteenth.
“We’ve got a lot of problems with traffic throughout the city and unfortunately our staff and this council can’t fix everything,” Withers said. “It’s on our citizens to do certain things.
“We have limits,” he added. “We’re not just sitting around with lots of funds waiting to drop $50,000 on a project because somebody thinks they need it.”
Withers added he believes the median will come, but “you can’t do everything at the drop of a hat.”
“Mr. Baroody is going to do everything he can to make everything as right as he can,” Withers said. “So give him some space. Let him work. Give him time. Don’t beat him up. Don’t beat us up. If it needs fixing, mostly likely we’re going to fix it.”
In other business, City Council voted 6–1 to restore members’ salaries to pre-pandemic levels. Councilman Matt Kelly was the lone vote against the ordinance, which goes into effect after the November election.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw’s salary returns to $13,000 per year from $12,610. City Council’s salary goes back to $12,000 from $11,640.
Council also voted unanimously to permit FRED Transit to transfer $400,520 of its $1.3 million part-time salaries budget to full-time salary for six new transit operators and a purchasing agent. The transit operators will make $52,695 per year, while the purchasing agent’s salary will be $84,350.
