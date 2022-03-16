Treasure hunters flock to Ollie's grand opening in Culpeper

A line of locals wrapped around the shopping center for Wednesday morning’s grand opening in the town of Culpeper of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory items.

The discount chain, which promises good stuff cheap, opened its 442nd store in the old Weis Markets/Food Lion storefront in Culpeper Town Square on Bus. 29. People got there early for the 9 a.m. opening.

“I came to check it out—see all what they got in there,” said Goldie Streightliff, of Culpeper, standing in line.

Customer Norma Carder has lived in Culpeper for 50 years and has seen a lot of changes.

“I like all the new stores that are coming,” she said. “But I don’t like the roundabouts.”

Carder came to the grand opening looking for frying pans and cup holders.

Customer Marshall Turner, of Culpeper, purchased one of the few dozen chainsaws on sale for $99 that were gone within minutes of the store opening.

“I gotta come here more often,” he said, noting, “It’s nice so far, what I see.”

Ollie’s District Manager Joe Golio, of Winchester, said the company, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., opens 50 new stores per year, including remodels.

As soon as they get the keys to the building, it takes 33 days to open, he said.

“Nice turnout,” Golio said of the crowd that came for the Culpeper opening.

Ollie’s is located in 29 states, he said. It has some 20 locations in Virginia, including in Fredericksburg, Manassas and Lynchburg.

The Culpeper store employs 55 people, Golio said, and they are always looking for more workers.

“The company looked at Culpeper as being a great area and wanted to bring it to the public,” he said.

The first Ollie’s opened in 1982 in Pennsylvania. The bargain chain is named for one of its founders, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and the store’s mascot—a guy with a white hair and mustache—bears his likeness.

The appeal of Ollie’s, Golio said, is the constant turnover of inventory.

“What we have today may be gone tomorrow,” he said. “It’s like a treasure hunt.”

A huge Ollie’s blow-up outside greeted customers for the grand opening. Inside, store manager Donna Wooten-Williams, of Spotsylvania County, interacted with people checking out the goods for the first time.

“That’s exactly what I wanted to see—the lines,” she said. “People are excited... I’m glad they all came.”

Ollie’s sells a little bit of everything—from housewares and furniture to clothes, shoes, toys, food, flooring, pet supplies, health and beauty products, electronics and more.

The Culpeper store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

