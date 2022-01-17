Trex Co. building global headquarters in Winchester

Trex Company, the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing, innovator of outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, is set to break ground this month in Winchester on its new global headquarters.

Trex will begin construction on a brand new 64,000-square-foot office facility situated on eight acres alongside Crossover Boulevard and I-81, according to a January business release.

The composite decking giant also recently revealed intentions to construct a new manufacturing campus in Little Rock, Arkansas, its third U.S. production facility.

“It is an exciting time to be with Trex,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company, in a statement. “As demand for our products continues to grow and as we plan for the future, these expansion initiatives are strategic investments that should help to ensure we have the capacity and resources to effectively meet the needs of our customers while affording us bandwidth to pursue new opportunities.”

The company anticipates a mid-2023 move-in date for the Winchester site. The new building will house approximately 200 corporate employees and will encompass eco-friendly elements reflecting Trex’s environmental legacy and commitment to sustainability.

Between its new global headquarters and the recently completed decking production facility at its Shawnee Drive campus, Trex expects to bring more than 350 new jobs to the Winchester and Frederick County area.

The company is currently hiring for positions across departments including engineering, R&D/product development, information technology, human resources, operations, sales, supply chain and production. The company offers leading pay, benefits and training, including fast-track training and opportunities for quick advancement for experienced line technicians. See careers.trex.com.

“We have a long, rich history in the Winchester and Frederick County area and are proud to be part of such a strong and supportive community Fairbanks said. “This is our home, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the health and prosperity of the area through jobs creation, community involvement and national recognition from our industry-leading products and brand.”

Recently named one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing companies by Fortune, Trex opened its first production lines in Virginia with 36 employees—some of whom still work for the company. Over the past two-and-a-half decades, the company has transformed into a $1 billion revenue manufacturer with more than 1,700 employees, industry-leading brand recognition and channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across 40+ countries.