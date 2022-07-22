Two solar power plants being built in Orange County

There are two active solar construction projects underway in Orange County off of State Route 20.

One is a 62.5-megawatt Dominion Energy facility in Locust Grove. The other is a 1-megawatt facility on land owned by Donald and Dena Jennings at State Route 20 and Porter Road.

The Dominion project—Madison Solar—was approved by a special-use permit in 2017 and began construction last year after multiple ownership changes. The project on 663 acres will produce enough energy to power more than 10,000 homes.

Once completed, 100% of the power will be dedicated to Northop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology contractor that negotiated with Dominion to purchase the energy generated on-site.

The Jennings project—Sweet Spring Solar—will be constructed by Hexagon Energy. It recently achieved approval from the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Sweet Spring Solar is on a 116-acre site opposite the Orange County Landfill. with approximately 8.5 acres planned under panel. Its lifespan is expected to be 30 years.

Power generated by the panels onsite will power approximately 88 homes and be transmitted to the Dominion Energy grid at a nearby transmission point on Porter Road. The project, unanimously recommended for approval by the Orange County Planning Commission, came before the board of supervisors in May.

Solar generation facilities in Orange County are permitted only through special use permits. District 2 Supervisor Jim White made a motion to approve the special use permit, seconded by District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame, with the project passing by a 3-2 vote. District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier voted against the special use permit.

Construction should take three to four months, Hexagon noted. As part of the special use permit, a vegetative screen of 50 to 100 feet will be constructed and maintained to screen the project from Porter Road and neighbors to the south.

Access to the site would be through the Williams pipeline easement on Porter Road. Given that solar projects in Virginia measuring under 5 megawatts are exempt from personal property taxes, the applicants offered an annual payment of $1,400 per year to the county to support public improvements. Following its approval of the project, the board later decided to direct those funds (across the life of the project) to support parks, recreation and open space in the county.