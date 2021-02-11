Unemployment claims fall in Culpeper area, still higher than year ago

Initial unemployment claims decreased the week ending Feb. 6, 2021 statewide and in all five counties in the Culpeper region, according to data released Thursday by Virginia Employment Commission.

Continued claims also decreased in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock last week compared to the week before with 300 or less people in each county collecting jobless benefits. Fauquier County showed an increase in ongoing unemployment claims last week, according to VEC, putting in the 301-3,000 claimant category.

The unemployment rate in Culpeper as of December 2020 was 3.6 percent, compared to 2.2 percent in December 2019.

Orange had the highest unemployment rate in the region in December 2020 at 4.1 percent. Rappahannock and Fauquier both had 3.5 percent unemployment in the last month of last year while Madison County had the lowest at 2.8 percent collecting jobless benefits.

Statewide for the filing week ending Feb. 6, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in was 14,203. While still elevated compared to recent months’ trends, the latest claims figure was a decrease of 3,974 claimants from the previous week, according to VEC.