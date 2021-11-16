UVA Culpeper Medical Center gets another 'A' from Leapfrog

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has received top marks once again from The Leapfrog Group.
In fact, all three community medical centers of UVA Health—including Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers—received ‘A’s’ in the fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade.
The independent national watchdog organization assigns grades, A-F, to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing hospital efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare, according to a release last week from UVA Health.
Fall 2021 marks the third consecutive grading period that UVA Culpeper Medical Center and the other two facilities collectively earned A’s.
They are in the top 32 percent of hospitals nationwide—and among only 41 hospitals in the state of Virginia—to receive ‘A’ safety grades, according to UVA Health.
“It is an honor to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for the quality and safety of our acute care facilities,” said Erik Shannon, interim chief executive officer, UVA Community Health. “This is an outstanding accomplishment for our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers.”
Earning top marks at all three hospitals three times in a row during the pandemic is a testament to their dedication to the safety of our patients, no matter the circumstances, the CEO said.
“I’m continually impressed by our team’s resilience and unwavering commitment to patient care,” Shannon said.
Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder said an A Safety grade is a tremendous achievement of which this community should be extremely proud.
“I thank the leadership and workforce of UVA Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times,” she said.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring, according to UVA Health.