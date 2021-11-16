UVA Culpeper Medical Center gets another 'A' from Leapfrog

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has received top marks once again from The Leapfrog Group.

In fact, all three community medical centers of UVA Health—including Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers—received ‘A’s’ in the fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade.

The independent national watchdog organization assigns grades, A-F, to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing hospital efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare, according to a release last week from UVA Health.

Fall 2021 marks the third consecutive grading period that UVA Culpeper Medical Center and the other two facilities collectively earned A’s.

They are in the top 32 percent of hospitals nationwide—and among only 41 hospitals in the state of Virginia—to receive ‘A’ safety grades, according to UVA Health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}