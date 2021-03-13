VDOT schedules construction and maintenance for March 15-19, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 15 and mile marker 33.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.