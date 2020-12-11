VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance, Dec. 14 to 18, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound pavement patching operations between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound tree work between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Old Stockyard Road and Route 622 (Whiting Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Madison County
Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.
Orange County
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
