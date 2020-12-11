VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance, Dec. 14 to 18, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound pavement patching operations between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound tree work between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.