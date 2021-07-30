VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Aug. 2-6, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Business Route 15 (Brandy Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) to Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Fauquier County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.