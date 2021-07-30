VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Aug. 2-6, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Business Route 15 (Brandy Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) to Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Fauquier County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations between miler marker 15 and mile marker 34. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road/James Madison Highway/Winchester Road) – Vegetation control operations from the Stafford County line to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes and expect intermittent, alternating lane closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 675 (Kelly Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 1342 (Leland Drive) to Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.
(NEW) Route 702 (Rock Hill Mill Road/Frogtown Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.
(NEW) Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Madison County
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations from Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beautiful Run. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) or Route 230 (Orange Road) to access Route 607. Anticipated completion Aug. 13.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Gordonsville to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Slope and drainage work from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe replacement between Route 641 (Aileen Road) and Route 729 (Ben Venue Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.