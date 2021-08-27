VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, Sept. 3 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hills Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County