VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, Sept. 3 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Culpeper County
(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hills Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Driveway culvert replacement between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 745 (Liberty Road). One lane closed with traffic controlled by flaggers on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Eastern Bypass south of Warrenton to Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) at Remington. Expect mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to the town of The Plains. Expect alternating lane closures and flagging operations Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
(UPDATE) Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Rappahannock County
Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Thursday.