VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Aug. 9-13, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Fauquier County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Southbound right shoulder closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Delaplane to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Prince William County line to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes and expect intermittent, alternating lane closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 796 (Gaskins Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
(NEW) Route 1059 (Hurst Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange County
Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Gordonsville to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to Baylor Lane. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Madison County
(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 603 (Hebron Valley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 609 (West Hoover Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Route 649 (Quaker Run Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road) – Brush removal and pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rappahannock County
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Slope and drainage work from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.