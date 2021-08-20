VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for August 23-27, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
(NEW) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Interstate 66. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe replacement near Pearl Lane west of Route 667 (Estes Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 7 a.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to Skyline Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Friday