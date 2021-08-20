VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for August 23-27, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.