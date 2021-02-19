VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Feb. 22-26, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper County
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lanes closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 603 (Greenwich Road) and Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 730 (Stillhouse Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Orange County
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
(NEW) Route 637 (Tomahawk Creek Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 688 (Little Zion Road) and Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.