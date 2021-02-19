VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Feb. 22-26, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lanes closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 603 (Greenwich Road) and Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.