VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Feb. 8-12, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 15/29 interchange. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the town of Culpeper. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County