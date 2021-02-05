VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Feb. 8-12, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 15/29 interchange. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the town of Culpeper. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and workers near the travel lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 790 (Boteler Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) and the dead end. Expect lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Culpeper County line to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Orange County
Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Madison County line to the Louisa County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal operations from the town of Orange to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations from Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal operations from the Madison County line to Gordonsville. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.