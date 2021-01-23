VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Jan. 25-29, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and workers near the travel lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.