VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Jan. 25-29, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and workers near the travel lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 790 (Boteler Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) and the dead end. Expect lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 855 (Pinn Turn). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Orange County
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.