The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). New offset left turn lanes are open. Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
(NEW) Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.
(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic sensor work from just south of Route 676 (Riley Road to Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Expect alternating, northbound lane closures from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 20-25.
Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) and Route 670 (Taylor Road) Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow detour via Route 603 (Greenwich Road), Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and Route 670.
(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 603 (Greenwich Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.
• Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.
• Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.
• Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Roadside maintenance between the two entrances to Route 741 (Lafayette Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 644 (Burnley Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 28. Use alternate routes.
