VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for July 26-30, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
(NEW) Route 629 (Scotts Mill Road) – Culvert repairs between Old Turnpike Road to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road). Road closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker 15 and mile marker 23. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations between miler marker 26 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installing pipe near Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Permit work to install sewer pipe from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to (Route 818 (Old Catlett Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:
• From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)
• From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)
UPDATE) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 675 (Kelly Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 1342 (Leland Drive) to Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road). Mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.
Madison County
Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beautiful Run. Road closed to through traffic. Use Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) or Route 230 (Orange Road) to access Route 607. Anticipated completion Aug. 13.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.