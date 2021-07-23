VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for July 26-30, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

(NEW) Route 629 (Scotts Mill Road) – Culvert repairs between Old Turnpike Road to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road). Road closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker 15 and mile marker 23. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.