VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for March 8-12, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fauquier County
Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Guardrail repairs near Route 616 (Casanova Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
* Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
* Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
* Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
* Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Orange County
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad<http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/635bridge.asp>. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.