VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for March 8-12, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Guardrail repairs near Route 616 (Casanova Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.