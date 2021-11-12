VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 15-19, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Off ramp to U.S. 15/29 southbound closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Mobile work zone with alternating lane and shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) to the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.
• U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) from U.S. 15/29 to Belvoir Road
(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Minor traffic shift during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 661 (Botha Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Tinpot Run. Alternating east and westbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic controlled by flaggers.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Madison County
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road). Alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Alternating southbound shoulder closures near Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.