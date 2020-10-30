VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 2-6, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Pavement marking operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect mobile, alternating westbound lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Signal work at Route 710 (Rectortown Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Signal work at Route 806 (Elk Run Road)/Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between both intersections of Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Route 29 (James Madison Highway/Eastern Bypass/Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Signal work at Route 602 (Rogues Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 674 (Green Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 616 (Beach Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday during daytime hours.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 748 (Eskridges Lane) to Route 611 (Sowego Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday during daytime hours.
(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is open to traffic. Expect intermittent lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect intermittent flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance operations from Route 641 (Fodderstack Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.
