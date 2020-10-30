VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 2-6, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Pavement marking operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect mobile, alternating westbound lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.