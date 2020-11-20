VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 23-27, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 to noon Monday, Nov. 30.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect lane closures Nov. 30-Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removal of debris near the Robinson River bridge. Road closed to through traffic at bridge Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Pavement patching operations between Interstate 66 and East Main Street in Marshall. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 1-2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Pavement patching operations between Route 17 and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to noon, Nov. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. and Dec. 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement patching operations between Route 787 (Watery Mountain Road) and Frontage Route 1056 (Moffet Drive). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 734 (Washwright Road) to Route 635 (Hume Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Madison County
(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.
Rappahannock County
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.
