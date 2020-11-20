VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 23-27, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 to noon Monday, Nov. 30.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect lane closures Nov. 30-Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removal of debris near the Robinson River bridge. Road closed to through traffic at bridge Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County