VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Nov. 8-12, 2021

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) to the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

• U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) from U.S. 15/29 to Belvoir Road